By

Clothing Credits: Look #1 denim dress ARIANNE ELMY, silk blouse VINTAGELook #2 bucket hat CLYDE, top AMERICAN APPARELLook #3 shirt and overalls TIBILook #4 jacket and pants THII, t-shirt ADIDAS, sandals TEVALook #5 suit JONATHAN COHEN, top ADIDASLook #6 vest RACHEL COMEY, top & pants SAMANTHA PLEETE, boots VINTAGELook #7 dress I WAITED FOR YOU, […]