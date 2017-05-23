Yezael hoodie Saint Laurent Shoes, IKEA dress and Zara ShirtSaint Laurent Shoes and Zara Shirt IKEA dress and Zara Shirt Yezael Blaser Yezael Blaser Yezael hat Yezael hoodie Top man Trousers and Saint Laurent Shoes Top man Trousers and Saint Laurent Shoes Yezael coat Yezael coat
Photographer Alberto Pelayo @albertoapelayo
Stylist Alberto Pelayo and Lorenzo Novelli @albertoapelayo @theollye
Photographer assistant Lorenzo Novelli @theollye
Models Lorenzo Novelli and Mirelle Ortiz @theollye @mrll_os