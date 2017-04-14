By

“Should I (Torn)” is the NYC’s Love Taps new single ft Jamaican/American singer Gale. Infectious, simple, tropical and sonically superb, “Torn” will no doubt be ringing out all summer at any party worth attending.New Love Taps featuring Dance Hall’s rising star GaleCheck out the track here:About Love Taps:Self Help and Tanner are LOVE TAPS, the NYC-bred producer outfit deftly bending dancehall, hip-hop, and house influences to their will.From their initial success, their remix of Ace Of Base’s “All That She Wants,” Love Taps took quickly to producing as a duo. Their work shot to near-instant acclaim, and they have since set their sights on a slew of remixes and originals with a flair for quality and variety.Impossible to pigeonhole, Love Taps fancy themselves separately from the EDM world, sporting a brand of dance music minded on experience and shared sensations. Their productions are rooted in musicality and soulful inspirations, a more mature and meaningful brand of dance music for night time than neon-shaded pop and huge drop EDM offerings of recent years.“Our music has heavy bass and hits hard (hence the “taps”),” Danny explains. There’s also the love part, because when you come to our shows we’ll massage your face as opposed to melting it off, and we can talk about our feelings at the afterparty.”Love Taps’ productions also boast a wide array of support within the music industry, with appearances on the likes of Diplo & Friends (BBC Radio 1 + 1Xtra), Sway In The Morning on Sirius/XM Shade 45, and Fools Gold Radio on Beats1 — along with features from Huffington Post, Complex, Earmilk, Stereogum, Discobelle, Stoney Roads, and The Music Ninja.Love Taps traverse some of the rockiest musical territory with effortless cool and positivity. They make the something-something you want to play when your friends come over before the bar, and the something-something you want to play when you’re alone with your special person later on. Love Taps make music for people who love soulful, real dance music.Connect with Love Taps:For Inquires Contact:About Gale:Gale AKA Dj aQueen (born 4th July 1990 in St. Ann Jamaica as Shaneika Gayle) is a singer, songwriter and DJ. She is a student at Dubspot music school and is currently a resident DJ at Bar13 in New York City.Gale has opened for international reggae Singers Collie Buddz and Kes. Artist like Tanya Stephens, Grace Jones and Toni Braxton heavily influences Gale’s music and personal style; She describes herself as “a storyteller”.She lives in Brooklyn New York. Gale will be releasing several music projects including Love Taps collaboration Should I (torn).Connect with Gale:

