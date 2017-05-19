Royal

May 19, 2017 By
ROYAL_01

top H&M Studio bracelet Vitntage @ LesArtists Rental

ROYAL_02

top & skirt Stylenanda socks Stylist Own shoes Asos earrings & bracelet Vintage @ LesArtists Rental

ROYAL_03

body Woldford

ROYAL_04

dress Jaded London socks Asos Shoes Charles Jourdan

Paris bracelet & chains Vintage @ LesArtists Rental

ROYAL_05

dress Marcel Ostertag belt Asos shoes Baldinini earrings Stylist Own

ROYAL_06

kimono Pull & Bear bracelet Vintage @ LesArtists Rental belts Stylist Own

 

photographer Nina Neverland @ Neverland.nina
stylist  Christopher Kindlej  @ Fuelledbydesire
hair & make up @ Melanie_sharmin
photographer’s assistant @ Alexanderriemath
model @ julia.mertin

agency @ mihamodelmanagement

Comments

comments

Filed Under: Uncategorized