MOTORHEAD

December 19, 2016 By
car_lover_layout1Tank top Calvin Klein, Choker Bauble bar car_lover_layout2Demin vest Levis , Jeans Urban outfitters, Black Barret and vintage medals Stylist own
Leather Jacket Stylist own, BDG leather gold pants, Calvin Klein car_lover_layout3Victoria Secret Bra, Vintage Fur Vest, Vintage military pants car_lover_layout4Prada White shirt, Vintage Military pants, Gold Choker Bauble bar, Doctor martin boots , American Apparel white socks car_lover_layout5Leather Jacket Stylist own, BDG leather gold pants, Calvin Klein Top car_lover_layout6Star Tiara Bauble bar, Black neck scarf stylist own,  Calvin Klein Top , Vintage military pantscar_lover_layout7Victoria Secret Bra, Vintage Fur Vest, Vintage military pants car_lover_layout8Vintage military romper, Vintage military flight jacket,  Red Adidas Top
Adidas Hoodie, Vintage Cartier sunglasses car_lover_layout9
photographer :Alvin Kean Wong @alvinkeanwong
art Director/Stylist: Johanna Armstrong @hausjojo
hair: Kiyonori Sudo @kyo_sud
makeup: Yohsuke Hiraka @yohsukehiraka
photographer’s assistant: Chen YueYu @zenchenyueyu.
model Ola Munik @ APM Models

Comments

comments

Filed Under: Uncategorized