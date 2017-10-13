Grapefruit

October 13, 2017
GRAPEFRUIT-1

Dress, vintage couture at Divine Decadence Sweater, J.Crew at Consign Toronto
All jewelry worn throughout, Stylist’s own

GRAPEFRUIT-2

Dress, vintage couture at Divine Decadence Turtleneck, Delpozo at Consign Toronto

GRAPEFRUIT-3

Dress, vintage couture at Divine Decadence Shirt, Gigi Florence at Consign Toronto Shoes, Prada

GRAPEFRUIT-4

Dress, vintage couture at Divine Decadence

GRAPEFRUIT-5

Dress, Jean Varon at Divine Decadence Robe, Keepsake The Label
Shoes, Robert Clergerie

GRAPEFRUIT-6

Dress, Oscar de la Renta at Divine Decadence

GRAPEFRUIT-7

Dress, vintage couture at Divine Decadence

GRAPEFRUIT-8

Dress, Narces Shirt, Michael Stars

photographer: HADI MOURAD @hadimourrad
model: TOLI (ELMER OLSEN MODELS) @toli_girl @elmerolsenmodels
makeup: ALEXANDRE DESLAURIERS (represented by P1M) using MAC COSMETICS@alexandredeslauriers
hair: MATTHEW LILL (represented by P1M)@matthew.lill
stylist: CHERRY WANG @cherrywang07

 

